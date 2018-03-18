Loading the player...

The handcrafted detail Spencer Matthews is creating for the baby's nursery Spencer Matthews already has a unique detail ready for his future baby

Spencer Matthews has revealed that he is planning a very special and unique addition to his future baby's nursery! He and his bride-to-be, Vogue Williams, were thrilled to revealed that they are expecting their first child together exclusively with HELLO!, and Spencer opened up about how they are preparing to welcome their little bundle of joy. Speaking about their exciting plans for a nursery ahead of Vogue's due date in September, the model said: "I don't really know about the nursery! It has to be gender neutral. I don't like the idea of pink for a girl and blue for a boy. I want it to be like anyone can go in there."

Spencer Matthews is getting the nursary decorations prepared for the baby's arrival

Speaking about what she would like, she continued: "Maybe this amazing tropical wallpaper… green and white tropical wallpaper, I think it would be amazing. With loads of zoo animals, I like that idea." Speaking about his addition to the room, Spencer said: "I'm drawing a series of birds, you can find them on my Instagram, well you can find the first one anyway. They're not for sale! They're for the baby." Spencer shared a gorgeous drawing of a blue and yellow bird with a bright orange background in March, writing: "May revisit this one but all good for tonight!"

RELATED: Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are expecting their first baby

Spencer Matthews is a talented artist

READ: How Spencer Matthews went from Made in Chelsea's most eligible bachelor to dad-to-be

The pair are thrilled to be welcoming their baby, and the former Made in Chelsea star admitted that they had already done plenty to prepare for the little one, who is due in 1 September. He said: "We're reading the odd baby book stuff and we play the baby music and talk to the baby." The pair also revealed that they had started shopping for baby clothes. Vogue said: "We've got a lot of clothes too, I couldn't help myself," while Spencer joked: "We're looking forward to this coming out so we can shop for baby clothes without looking weird."