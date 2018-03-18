Loading the player...

Exclusive! Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are expecting their first baby The couple announced the happy news to HELLO!

In a world exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have announced they are thrilled to be expecting their first baby."We were together when we did the test, on holiday in the South of France over Christmas, and we were just like, 'Wow'. Regardless of how long you plan it for or how long you’ve wanted it, it’s still like, ‘Oh my God!’ It’s such exciting news," says TV presenter, DJ and model Vogue, who is four months pregnant.

"I think we were more taken aback by how quickly it had worked, as opposed to the fact we’re having a kid. Because we had already begun to try," says Spencer, who was already two months into designing Vogue’s spectacular engagement ring, understood to be worth £120,000, when they found out they were expecting. "So I just considered myself the luckiest man in the world when we got the baby news. We were heading down that matrimonial road anyway, so now we feel doubly blessed."

Vogue suffered from morning sickness for her first trimester, but "I’ve got my energy back now though, and I’m feeling brilliant," she tells us. "It’s quite joyous to be in this stage now. I can see it in my tummy. I’ve always tried to keep a toned stomach; well, that’s gone! I want to have the full bump now already because I sort of look like I just had a big meal last night." Adds Spencer: "We simply couldn’t be happier. I think we’ll make great parents. We just can’t wait to give all our love to this child."

For more on their pregnancy, engagement, and wedding plans, pick up a copy of this week’s HELLO!, on sale on Monday 19 March