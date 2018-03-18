Davina McCall reveals her teenage daughter is 'desperate for a baby' The TV presenter spoke about her oldest daughter Holly's desire to be a mum

Davina McCall has revealed that her oldest daughter Holly, 16, just can't wait to become a mum, but that she is hoping that she will wait a few more years until she makes her a grandmother! The TV presenter, 50, was speaking on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast with Giovanna Fletcher when she made the revelation, telling her: "I look at my oldest and she is desperate for a baby. I think 'please wait Holly, wait, reign it in'. I mean, she loves babies so much." The doting mum continued: "She's one of those where you can't go anywhere without seeing a baby, she's right in there. Well, we all are to be fair. We are all a bit baby mad."

Davina McCall spoke about her family life while chatting to Giovanna Fletcher

During the candid chat, Davina also opened up about how she told her children about her past addiction with drugs and alcohol. The star wanted to tell them before they read about her on the internet. "I’ve had to be very honest about my past with the children – especially now they have access to the internet," she said. "Actually, I had to be brutally honest quite early on when I thought other kids might talk to them about it. They grew up with 'Mummy’s going to a meeting'– they just didn’t know it was a Narcotics Anonymous meeting.’"

Davina is raising three teenagers between the ages of 16 and 13

On raising teenagers, Davina also revealed that the best bit of advice she had been given was "never say no." Expanding, she said: "When I first heard that I was like 'are you kidding me', because the stuff they will just come and talk to me about…But the amazing thing is, when my daughter comes to talk to me and asks to come back from a party at one, in my head I'm going 'not on your Nelly' but then we compromise. "I phoned up the mums and found out all her friends were all getting picked up at 23.30, so I said, 'how about midnight' and so she then felt like she won, and I felt like I have won a bit too. We then don’t have the slamming of the doors."