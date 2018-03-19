Children with Down's Syndrome take part in special Carpool Karaoke – see the beautiful video James Corden admitted the video made him cry

To raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day, 50 mums have recorded a video showing them performing Christina Perri's A Thousand Years with their children, who all have Down's Syndrome. The opening message reads: "Introducing 50 ordinary mums and 50 ordinary four-year-olds with just one tiny connection: One extra chromosome." The beautiful clip has attracted famous viewers, including Phillip Schofield, who wrote: "Watch and share ... this is beautiful #wouldntchangeathing #WDSD18." James Corden, who hosts the popular Carpool Karaoke on the Late, Late Show, also shared the video, writing: "This is the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke. It made me cry. #wouldntchangeathing." He later shared the video once again, adding: "A quick reminder that this is the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke ever."

The video features mums' singing with their youngsters

In the sweet video, the children and their mums mime along to the popular song while doing sign language. Some are focused on the filming, while others were busy laughing at their mums! A number of children were also joined by their siblings during the performance. The description of the video reads: "The mums are all part of a Facebook group known as 'Designer Genes' created for parents who have a child with Down's Syndrome born in 2013/14. They got together to show the world just how ordinary and fun life with the condition is and how they 'Wouldn't Change a Thing'."

READ: James Corden makes rare appearance with wife Julia following arrival of third baby

It continued: "The video was originally inspired by Singing Hands - a UK organisation whose videos have helped many in the group learn Makaton for supporting their children’s communication development. Makaton is designed to help hearing people with learning or communication difficulties using signs, symbols alongside speech. With thanks to the artist Christina Perri for her support and Singing Hands for the original concept." Christina tweeted the video, writing: "THIS IS THE BEST!!!! I'm so honoured they chose my song! My heart is so full! #wouldntchangeathing #WDSD2018."

WATCH: A woman's song about being alone on a train goes viral thanks to hilarious twist