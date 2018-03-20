America Ferrera reunites with Ugly Betty co-stars at baby shower: all the photos The actress is expecting her first child

Oh baby! America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams celebrated the impending arrival of their first child with a star-studded baby shower on Saturday, 17 March, at Los Angeles hotspot Beauty & Essex. The excited mum-to-be shared a number of pictures from the event on her Instagram account. Attached to the photos, the actress penned, "No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me 🤗), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can't wait to meet." She added, "@beautyessexla was a gorgeous place to celebrate (👈🏽not being paid to say that). And get you an amazing friend like @elsamariecollins who always shows up for you and throws the best parties!"

America and Ryan celebrated their first child with family and friends at a special baby shower Photo: Instagram/@americaferrera

America donned a chic form-fitting floral dress for the joyous occasion and was all smiles as she posed with pictures featuring the baby's grandparents, aunts and uncles. The 33-year-old also captured memories with her on-screen family including, Superstore's Ben Feldman, Kelly Stables and Nico Santos in addition to her former Ugly Betty co-stars, Mark Indelicato and Ana Ortiz.

American and Ryan, who have been married since 2011, kicked off the new year with their baby announcement. "We're welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!" she wrote alongside an adorable photo of her and Ryan holding up a baby onesie. "Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear." As far as the baby's name goes, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress is certain that he or she won't have to deal with a unique moniker like hers.

The actress was joined by her Superstore and Ugly Betty costars Photo: Instagram/@americaferrera

"I'm going to go with no," America told Stephen Colbert in January. "I love my name now, but growing up with the name America's not easy, and I don't want to put that on my child, because I know what that feels like. So, I'm going to go with something that's more like a name."

