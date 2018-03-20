Kate Garraway admits she is feeling broody The Good Morning Britain presenter is a doting mum to Darcey, 11, and William, eight

Kate Garraway is already a proud mum-of-two, but she couldn’t help but feel broody after meeting a very sweet baby on Monday. The 50-year-old TV presenter was pictured on her Instagram account cuddling a baby girl called Chloe, who she met through a yet-to-be-disclosed project with Global's Make Some Noise. Kate was beaming in the photo as she bonded with the tot, and wrote besides the snapshot: "Just had the best couple of hours cuddling gorgeous baby Chloe - and for a very good reason too - all will be revealed in a few weeks! @lullabytrust@global ‘s #makesomenoise #makingmebroody."

Fans of the GMB presenter were quick to comment on how natural Kate looked with baby Chloe, with one writing: "Suits you," while another said: "So beautiful Kate – every right to be broody." A third joked: "You kept that quiet!" Kate is already mum to daughter Darcey, 11, and son William, eight, who she shares with her political adviser husband Derek Draper. Protective of their privacy, the star rarely shares photos of her kids on social media, but they did make a surprise appearance on GMB last year to mark her 50th birthday.

In the past, Kate has spoken about her desire to have a third child, but later admitted that she is quite content with having two children. In 2014, she told Daily Mail that she would "absolutely love" to extend her family, but added: "To be honest I think it is pure greed wanting a third child in my case – I’ve got a healthy boy and a healthy girl. I came to motherhood quite late and you love it so much you just want to carry on and have more and more, but life is quite full looking after those two." Last year, she then told Fabulous magazine that she has "hugely come to terms with not having another baby." She said: "I would hate Darcey and Billy to think that somehow they weren't enough. I'm nearly 50, so there has to be a reality check."