Many parents could relate to Rochelle Humes after she used her social media platform on Tuesday to ask for advice. The doting mum-of-two felt guilty after telling off her tired daughter, four-year-old Alaia-Mai, and punishing her by taking away her IPad. Using Instagram stories, Rochelle created a poll asking fellow mums and dads whether they too feel bad after telling off their children. She wrote: "Anyone else feel awful after telling their little ones off? We were out for dinner tonight and Alaia (who is very tired from the weekend) had a bit of an attitude. I've confiscated the iPad but now I feel like [expletive]." The poll revealed that 77% of parents felt the same.

Little Alaia had a busy weekend celebrating her dad's birthday. Marvin Humes turned 33 on Sunday and was surprised at work by a visit from Rochelle. Marvin – who presents The Official Vodafone Big Top 40, was joined by his wife in the studio, who came with cake, balloons and childhood photos of Marvin to decorate the room with. Marvin said of the surprise: "It’s been an amazing day, and extra special being able to bring the missus to work. She’s arranged a brilliant cake with loads of sweets on it, balloons and baby photos – it was a really lovely surprise – I was not expecting that!"

Rochelle and Marvin are fiercely protective of their two children and while they often talk about them, they deliberately hide their faces in all photos posted on social media in a bid to protect their privacy. This is something that is common with a lot of celebrities, including Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Alex Jones and Robbie Williams. Recently, the former Saturdays singer explained her reason for doing so when asked by a fan on Instagram. She said: "As their parent I choose to protect their privacy until they are old enough to choose whether or not they want to be in the public eye. Nothing to do with me thinking I'm someone I'm not, I just want them to decide." She added: "Everybody in life parents different and that's our prerogative."