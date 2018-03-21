Emmerdale's Charley Webb reveals son Bowie, 2, suffers from separation anxiety The actress, best known for playing Debbie Dingle, says her son won't stop crying

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has reached out to other parents, asking for advice on how to deal with her son's separation anxiety. Charley, who is best known for playing Debbie Dingle on the soap, revealed that little Bowie, two, goes to nursery once a week but doesn't stop crying. "Bowie started nursery about 4 weeks ago," she tweeted. "One afternoon a week and he is hysterical every time I leave him there. Screaming, crying, hitting. Anyone else had this? Please tell me it gets better."

Charley, 30, continued: "Nursery suggested upping it to two mornings, it's just when I work so much I want to spend that time with him if I'm off. I might go for 2, I'll see how the next few weeks go."

Charley has opened up about Bowie's anxiety

The soap star was flooded with support from other parents and Twitter fans. One suggested going to nursery early to pick him up, so that Bowie can see his mum is actually coming back, while another recommended letting Bowie bring his favourite toy to nursery.

Clearly overwhelmed by the response, Charley tweeted: "Thanks everyone for your advice." She added: "Still reading all your messages. A lot of you say when the parents leave they're fine but he's been continuing to cry. Then stops, then starts. For the whole session.......!! Hopefully in a few more weeks he'll love it."

The couple also have a seven-year-old son Buster

Charley welcomed her second son with partner and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden in December 2015. The couple, who briefly split before Charley announced her second pregnancy, also have a seven-year-old son Buster. They surprised their family and friends last month by inviting them to Charley's 30th birthday party, which actually turned out to be their wedding! At the time, Matthew wrote on Twitter: "Thank you all so much for all the lovely tweets!! We are sooooo happy and it was the most AMAZING day! #secretwedding."

