Pregnant Cat Deeley covers baby bump at Los Angeles event The TV star is pregnant with her second child

Cat Deeley is showing no signs of slowing down during her second pregnancy, having made a red carpet appearance at an event in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The 41-year-old was all smiles as she attended Target and Hunter's Ultimate Family Festival. Dressed down in tight black trousers and a trendy see-though raincoat, Cat concealed her blossoming baby bump when posing for pictures. She wore her blonde tresses loose in sleek waves, while her pretty facial features were accentuated with muted tones of makeup.

During the event, Cat took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself with a cute dog. "Made a new four legged friend at the Hunterxtarget Festival thanks to @target and @hunterboots #HunterxTarget #targetpartner," she wrote in the caption. Her appearance on Sunday comes two months after she confirmed her pregnancy with husband Patrick Kielty. She tweeted: "Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can't wait to be a family of four in the spring. We're all so excited."

The former SM:TV Live presenter recently told chat show host Steve Harvey that she is afraid of how her son Milo will react to the happy news - so much so that she revealed that she is yet to tell him. She said: "He gave me a black eye, he hit me with the ukulele – and it went all black and yellow and purple, he then threw sand in the eye so I went blinded for ten minutes! So I'm really hoping this child survives! I haven’t told Milo yet about the pregnancy yet."

Instead, Cat has been trying to prepare Milo for his new role by teaching him to be more gentle. She said: "I'm starting with the dog. I've got a lovely dog called Lily, who's really gentle. But sometimes he grabs her skin – not on purpose – but he is just trying to love her." Cat continued: "I think all kids really want is just to spend time with you. That's what I think they really want."

