100 beautiful vintage names that were popular 100 years ago

Now more than ever, baby names are seeing a return to the classics. Gorgeous vintage names like Ivy, Evelyn and Violet, to name just a few, are becoming increasing popular – and now here is your chance to discover more beautiful, timeless monikers that were popular exactly 100 years ago, and could well be making a comeback soon! 1918 was an incredible year, marking both the end of World War I and the beginning of votes for women over the age of 30. As for baby names, the most popular boy's name at the time was 'John', while 'Mary' was at the top of the list for little girls. Dorothy, Margaret and Ruth were also very popular choices, as were James, Robert and Charles. Scroll down to see the top 100 name choices back in the day, to help inspire you if you have a little one on the way!

Agatha

Alpha

Althea

Augusta

Avis

Bernadette

Beryl

Bessie

Birdie

Carmella

Cleo

Delia

Dixie

Effie

Etta

Fay

Geneva

Gertie

Ida

Inez

Ione

Iva

Lelia

Loretta

Lorna

Lottie

Louella

Lucinda

Lula

Lulu

Mamie

Maude

Merle

Minerva

Minnie

Muriel

Myrtle

Odessa

Olga

Opal

Pauline

Philomena

Polly

Rosalind

Rosella

Roxie

Sibyl

Theda

Winifred

Yolanda

Boys names

Abe

Alphonse

Ambrose

Archie

Barney

Benedict

Booker

Burl

Cecil

Chester

Claude

Clement

Cleveland

Cornelius

Dale

Dewey

Dorsey

Doyle

Dudley

Edmund

Ferdinand

Floyd

Forest

Garland

Grover

Hiram

Homer

Isadore

Kermit

Lemuel

Lowell

Lucius

Luther

Ned

Noble

Norris

Ollie

Perry

Pete

Roscoe

Rufus

Sol

Stuart

Thaddeus

Ulysses

Vito

Waldo

Wallace

Ward

Wiley