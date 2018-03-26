100 beautiful vintage names that were popular 100 years ago
Now more than ever, baby names are seeing a return to the classics. Gorgeous vintage names like Ivy, Evelyn and Violet, to name just a few, are becoming increasing popular – and now here is your chance to discover more beautiful, timeless monikers that were popular exactly 100 years ago, and could well be making a comeback soon! 1918 was an incredible year, marking both the end of World War I and the beginning of votes for women over the age of 30. As for baby names, the most popular boy's name at the time was 'John', while 'Mary' was at the top of the list for little girls. Dorothy, Margaret and Ruth were also very popular choices, as were James, Robert and Charles. Scroll down to see the top 100 name choices back in the day, to help inspire you if you have a little one on the way!
Girls names
Agatha
Alpha
Althea
Augusta
Avis
Bernadette
Beryl
Bessie
Birdie
Carmella
Cleo
Delia
Dixie
Effie
Etta
Fay
Geneva
Gertie
Ida
Inez
Ione
Iva
Lelia
Loretta
Lorna
Lottie
Louella
Lucinda
Lula
Lulu
Mamie
Maude
Merle
Minerva
Minnie
Muriel
Myrtle
Odessa
Olga
Opal
Pauline
Philomena
Polly
Rosalind
Rosella
Roxie
Sibyl
Theda
Winifred
Yolanda
Boys names
Abe
Alphonse
Ambrose
Archie
Barney
Benedict
Booker
Burl
Cecil
Chester
Claude
Clement
Cleveland
Cornelius
Dale
Dewey
Dorsey
Doyle
Dudley
Edmund
Ferdinand
Floyd
Forest
Garland
Grover
Hiram
Homer
Isadore
Kermit
Lemuel
Lowell
Lucius
Luther
Ned
Noble
Norris
Ollie
Perry
Pete
Roscoe
Rufus
Sol
Stuart
Thaddeus
Ulysses
Vito
Waldo
Wallace
Ward
Wiley
