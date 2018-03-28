Chloe Green expecting first baby with Jeremy Meeks: reports The Topshop heiress is said to be pregnant

Topshop heiress Chloe Green is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Jeremy Meeks, according to reports. Insiders confirmed to Us Weekly that the 27-year-old is pregnant with her first child with the 34-year-old model, nicknamed the 'Hot Felon' after his 2014 police mugshot went viral. News of Chloe and Jeremy's romance went public last summer when pictures emerged on them on a yacht together in Turkey, despite Jeremy still being legally married to his now-estranged wife Melissa. Since then, the couple's romance has gone from strength-to-strength, with Chloe frequently sharing loved-up snaps on her Instagram account. News of her 'pregnancy' comes days after Jeremy was reportedly spotted shopping for engagement rings in Beverly Hills.

The couple's romance also appears to have the backing of Chloe's parents, Sir Philip Green and wife Tina. A source told the Daily Mail: "Her parents have recently done an unexpected U-turn on Jeremy and are now embracing him as one of the Greens. They are resigned to the fact that he will be a part of their lives forever."

Jeremy found fame following his arrest for gun possession in 2014. Shortly after leaving prison in 2016 he secured a modelling contract with White Cross Management. Jeremy and Chloe – who one day stands to inherit a slice of Sir Philip's £3.8 billion fashion empire that includes Topshop, Topman and Dorothy Perkins - are believed to have first met at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year, and were first photographed together on the yacht two months later. His then-wife Melissa said she was left in shock after seeing images of the couple kissing during the summer break. "To me, that's unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken," she told the Daily Mail. "My marriage wasn’t perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened." Just a few days later, Jeremy filed for divorce from Melissa, to whom he was married for eight years.