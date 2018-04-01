Strictly Come Dancing star shares exciting pregnancy news Aljaz Skorjanec shared his delight after finding out he will become an uncle

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec couldn’t be happier after finding out that his little sister Lara is expecting a baby. The professional dancer took to social media to share the happy news with his followers on Saturday night, sharing a gorgeous photograph of Lara and her partner holding up a scan. "I can finally scream it out loud…I WILL BE UNCLE ALJAZ!! Beaming of happiness!! Congratulations to my little @LaraSkorjanec and @nejc_ljubic!, he wrote besides the picture. Following the news, Aljaz's Strictly friends were quick to congratulate him, with his dance partner Gemma Atkinson writing: "Ahhh! How lovely!!! Huge congratulations to you all! Giovanni Pernice added: "Yeees," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Aljaz Skorjanec is to become an uncle - and he can't wait!

Aljaz is extremely close with his family, who live in his native Slovenia. The star was raised with his younger sister in a house built by his dad, Srecko, and age food his mother Natasa grew on their allotment. The 28-year-old frequently returns home to be with his family, and previously told the Mail: "If I have a few days off, I'll often fly home to see them, to sleep in my bedroom, eat tomatoes." The star occasionally shares photographs of his family on social media, and previously posted a picture of him and his dad - showing the family resemblance between the pair. The image showed the pair with their arms wrapped around each other while posing with their thumbs up, which Aljaz captioned: "Apple doesn't fall far from the tree… #lovemydad."

Aljaz and wife Janette Manrara got married in July 2017

It's been an exciting few years for Aljaz and his family. In July, he tied the knot to fellow professional dancer Janette Manrara, seven years after first meeting while starring together in the dance act Burn The Floor. The pair married in a glitzy ceremony joined by a host of famous faces, including Louise Redknapp, Frankie and Wayne Bridge, Daisy Lowe and Zoe Ball. Their celebrations were spread across three locations; a legal ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall, a wedding breakfast at Heron Tower’s Duck and Waffle, and a party at Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate.

