Alex Jones enjoys night off from parenting at friend's wedding The One Show presenter enjoyed a night off parenting duties over the Easter weekend

Alex Jones is a doting mum to one-year-old Teddy, but made sure to make the most of her night away from her only child as she attended a friend's wedding over the Easter weekend. During the celebrations, The One Show presenter shared a number of photos from her evening, including one of her table, complete with a personalised name tag, flowers and wine. In the morning, the Welsh TV presenter then told her followers that she had made a good decision by choosing to check out late at her hotel. Alex shared a snap of herself lying in bed wearing a white dressing gown and matching slippers. "A late checkout this morning was such a good call! Making the most of this rare luxury. Parenting on the loose," she wrote besides the snapshot.

Alex Jones enjoyed attending a friend's wedding

It's been a very exciting time for Alex this year, with her debut parenting book, Winging It, set to be released on 5 April. The star took to Instagram last week to reveal that the copies had just come back from the printers and that they were ready to go on sale. The TV star started writing her book last year when she was on maternity leave. She only took three months off work – balancing motherhood with presenting The One Show and penning her survival guide for new mums. Alex, 41, explained that Winging It is aimed for older parents-to-be and details Alex's own experience as well as those of other mums and dads who had sent in their stories.

The One Show presenter made the most of her time off from parenting duties

At the beginning of the year, Teddy celebrated his first birthday – turning one on 22 January. And although the little boy is keeping his mum busy, Alex recently opened up about her hopes to have another baby. She told The Mirror that her home life has quietened down since becoming a mum and becoming parents has brought her and Charlie closer. She said: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we’re both working. I couldn’t do it without Charlie." She also revealed they will speak both Welsh and English to little Teddy, and she hopes to possibly be 'a mum to another, if we're lucky."

