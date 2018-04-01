Loading the player...

Exclusive! JB Gill and wife Chloe expecting second baby The celebrity couple are already parents to son Ace, three

JB Gill and his dancer wife Chloe have announced they are expecting their second child in an exclusive photoshoot and interview in HELLO! magazine. With the baby due in August, the former JLS star, CBeebies favourite and farmer JB reveals how their three-year-old son Ace was the first to predict the pregnancy. "We were out shopping and I was pushing Ace around in his pushchair when he suddenly looked up at me and said, ‘Mummy, we need to get some clothes for my sister’," says Chloe. "I said to him, ‘But you don’t have a sister’. His face went all serious and he went, ‘I do, Mummy - in your tummy’. When I told J, we were like, ‘Whoa!'" "We hadn’t verified anything at that stage," says JB. "But Chloe had been falling asleep a lot and had a few other tell-tale signs, so we kind of knew."

JB Gill and Chloe are expecting their second baby

Since then, Ace has changed his mind and decided that the new addition is most definitely a boy. Says JB, "And whilst we’ve currently got no plans to find out, I’m tempted to go with his intuition." The couple, who wed four years ago, tell HELLO! they have waited to reveal the news. "Because we know people who have had complications, we were cautious to say anything before now," says JB. "In our line of work, you never have the job until you’re on that stage and I guess we’ve approached this the same way – we wanted to make sure we were firmly on that stage."

RELATED: JB Gill and wife Chloe enjoy a 'surreal' balloon ride

It is also only now that they have felt ready to add to their family after Chloe’s traumatic birth with Ace - when the umbilical cord was wrapped twice around his neck after 40 hours in labour followed by other complications - took her a good year to recover from the shock. "I always said I wanted to wait until Ace was a bit more independent before we tried for another one. But I will admit that, after what I went through having him, I was also really nervous about getting pregnant again. I knew I needed to wait until, mentally, I was sure I was ready. Even today, the fears are there." Now, as the couple share their excitement, JB tells how, "Ace kisses Chloe’s tummy and says to the baby, ‘Come soon!’ It’s very sweet."

RELATED: JB Gill supports fellow JLS singer Aston Merrygold

To read more about JB Gill and Chloe's pregnancy news, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday 1 April