Frankie Bridge reveals just why Wayne is such an 'awesome' dad The celebrity couple share sons Parker, four, and two-year-old Cooper

Frankie Bridge is looking and feeling super as she gears up to support a very special cause. She is backing Marie Curie’s annual #feelsuper campaign for the fourth year running. "All you have to do is go into Superdrug and buy a P&G donation product – one product equals one donation,"Frankie told HELLO!, "I’ve met a lot of Marie Curie nurses along the way, and they work so hard providing support for families that are dealing with terminal illness." This year, for the first time, she has teamed up with JLS star Marvin Humes, who is married to her former bandmate Rochelle, to support Marie Curie.

Frankie Bridge says husband Wayne is an "awesome dad"

As well as getting involved in some great causes, spending quality time with her family is what makes Frankie #feelsuper. She shares two sons – Parker, four, and two-year-old Cooper – with her retired footballer husband Wayne Bridge. "The boys just love cuddles," says Frankie, adding, "they love playing with people and running around outside." And with Father’s Day fast approaching, Frankie tells us what makes Wayne such an "awesome dad," saying, "he is such a kind, caring person. He often does little thoughtful things – I married him for a reason!"

Frankie can certainly share stories of motherhood with her former bandmates, Una Healy and Rochelle Humes – who are also mums of two – but their hectic schedules leave little time for playdates. "We never have time! It’s hard enough just to get us all together in one room!" laughs Frankie, "but with the power of social media, we know what each other are up to anyway."

The celebrity couple shares sons Parker and Cooper

Between juggling her successful career and looking after the kids, Frankie, 29, makes the most of any ‘me time’ by indulging in a spot of pampering. "I like putting on a face mask, having my nails done, or getting a blow dry. It always makes me feel better," Frankie says. The popstar recently took some time to relax when she enjoyed a child-free holiday to New York with her big sister Tor.

