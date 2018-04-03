THIS Coronation Street star films their exit scenes Helen Flanagan is set to leave the cobbles at the end of April to go on maternity leave

Pregnant Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan is getting ready to leave the cobbles as her due date gets nearer. The popular actress has confirmed that she will be departing the ITV soap at the end of April, and while she is hoping to return, the mother-of-one is unsure of when she will be coming back. Taking to Instagram, Helen shared a photograph of herself and her on-screen mum, Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe. Next to the image, she wrote: "Love this pic we took the other day on set. Love this lady. My last month @coronationstreet before my maternity leave. Going to miss everyone so much especially my screen mum and sister @brookelevivincent. Definitely want to return as Rosie – just not sure when that will be xxx."

Helen Flanagan is leaving on maternity leave at the end of April

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to the star, with many hoping that Helen's return will be sooner rather than later. "Will miss seeing you on TV Helen," one wrote, while another said: "I'm going to miss you. Can't wait until you are back." A third added: "I will miss you on Corrie, I'm always in hysterics watching you.. good luck with the new baby can't wait to see him/her."

Helen announced in January that she is expecting her second child with partner Scott Sinclair, and has since shared several photos of her bump with fans on social media, along with posts of herself and daughter Matilda, two. "Feel so blessed to be a mummy to my beautiful little girl and so lucky to be a mummy once again this summer, so excited, " she captioned one sweet post.

The doting mum, 27, has previously credited motherhood with helping her to cope with her mental health battles. Helen spiralled into a deep depression in 2012, but told The Sun that her daughter "inspires me to be the best person I can be." She added: "I feel like I've massively matured now I've got Matilda. It's definitely changed me for the better and made me happy, because I feel that it's given me a reason, everything gets put into perspective."