Alex Jones has said she thinks she went back to work "too soon" after giving birth to her baby son Teddy. The TV star welcomed her little boy in January 2017 – and just three months later, she had returned to host The One Show. Speaking candidly about the realities of being a working mother on the 'Happy Mum Happy Baby' podcast, the 41-year-old said: "I went back too soon. I was still trying to feed going back to work. After the meeting I'd try and express, then go into the rehearsal, and go back and try and express a little bit more, and my milk was in the fridge with all the food being given to the guests! I was like, this is not working, this is a nightmare.

Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson welcomed baby Teddy in January 2017

"I'd sit on the sofa and the titles would start playing and I'd feel this stain start coming through the dress and I'd think, 'Oh no, this is awful'. I thought, 'I really hope people out there will understand what's happened here.' Of course, you can imagine, there were some comments that were really upsetting to read but there's nothing I could do about it." Alex continued: "It destroyed my confidence in terms of trying to feed and be back at work. So by four months I had to give in to formula completely. I was combining but it just wasn't working."

The TV star has written her own book on parenting, titled Winging It

The popular presenter, who has written her own book on parenting, titled Winging It, also admitted to sometimes feeling jealous of Ted's nanny, Jess. She said: "Jess is a brilliant girl and we couldn't do without her. She's wonderful in so many ways and we love her, however there is still that feeling that I want to be doing the things that she's doing with Teddy. And it's really tough. I remember the one where he crawled for the first time and she'd sent a video of it to [husband] Charlie and I. And both of us were crestfallen, thinking - 'I wanted to see it!'" But she added: "It's a reality that all parents face, isn't it? You can't be there 24 hours a day."