Rachel McAdams 'welcomes first child with boyfriend Jamie Linden' This is the first child for the Mean Girls star

Congratulations are in order for Rachel McAdams! The Notebook actress, 39, and her boyfriend Jamie Linden have welcomed a new baby boy, according to a new report. The happy couple were recently spotted out and about with their new bundle of joy, claims Hollywood Pipeline. News of the pregnancy was revealed back in February. Rachel and her 37-year-old screenwriter beau were first linked in April 2016, but have maintained a low-profile throughout their romance. They rarely appear in public together, and are still yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple.

Mean Girls star Rachel was noticeably absent from the premiere of her most recent film Game Night earlier this year – fuelling even more speculation that she was pregnant. In 2009, the Hollywood beauty revealed to People she couldn't wait for motherhood. "Having a few [kids] would be great. I'm looking forward to it someday," she shared. Speaking of her own mother, she added: "My mum is a great inspiration to me. She's a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her."

Rachel was previously in a relationship with her Notebook co-star Ryan Gosling, from 2005 until 2007. She then found love with Welsh actor Michael Sheen. The former couple met on the set of Woody Allen's 2010 film Midnight in Paris, and went public with their romance in October that same year. But in February 2013, it was revealed the couple had ended their two-year courtship. In a 2010 interview with InStyle, Rachel once again touched upon her hopes of one day starting a family. "Part of me is very attached to the idea of having children," she shared. "It'll depend on if I find the person I want to do that with."

