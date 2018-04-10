Seth Meyers tells story of how wife gave birth in apartment lobby Seth Meyers recounted the dramatic birth of his second son

Seth Meyers, a popular chat show host in the US, has opened up about the moment his wife, Alexi, went into labour and gave birth so quickly that they didn't have time to go to the hospital, and instead they welcomed their newborn baby son in the lobby of an apartment which they had only moved into four months earlier. He explained that they realised they would have to make their way to hospital when his wife started getting painful contractions, forcing them to leave in a hurry. Once in the lobby with a taxi waiting, Seth explained: "My wife says, 'I can't get in that car, I'm going to have this baby, this baby is coming.' […] The only way I could describe my wife was as a woman who looked like she was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants. It looked like someone was trying to sneak a baby on a plane."

Alexi gave birth in a lobby

Seth continued: "My wife lay down in our lobby and we created a semi-circle around her and we undressed her and the head of the baby was just out. I called 911 – this is how fast it happened – and over the course of a one-minute conversation I said, 'We're about to have a baby. We're having a baby. We've had a baby.' My wife basically takes our baby and puts him on our chest and is incredibly calm for what she just went through." He revealed that the fire department came to the apartment building to help while an ambulance was called, and a member of the fire service cut the umbilical cord. Meanwhile, doormen stopped residents from entering the building. He joked: "Our neighbours were stopped from walking into their own lobby because of what was happening and my wife's legs were, like, facing the elevators so thank God no one came down!"

He thanked everyone involved for their kindness, explaining that people were bringing them blankets and warm towels before the ambulance arrived. Getting choked up, he paid tribute to his wife and their newborn son, Axel, saying: "I want to thank my wife, who obviously needs to get an apartment closer to the hospital. She's so amazing, and my kids, I haven't known them long, but I'm going to love them unconditionally forever. I thought, 'That kid is going to be fine forever because of her.'"

