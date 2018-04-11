Khloe Kardashian having early contractions as mum Kris rushes to be with her Khloe is expecting her first baby with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's family have rushed to be by her side after the pregnant star started having early contractions on Wednesday. In the wake of the news boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been cheating on her, TMZ reports that the mum-to-be has been joined by her mum Kris Jenner in Cleveland, while sister Kim Kardashian and other family members are set to fly out later in the week on Thursday and Friday. Earlier in the week, Tristan was videotaped allegedly getting close to a woman in New York on Saturday night, seemingly kissing a brunette at the PH-D Lounge in Manhattan. The pair are then seen entering his hotel at 5am in a video released by TMZ and The Shade Room.

The KUWTW star and her basketball player boyfriend are expecting a baby girl, their first child together. Khloe, 33, announced the happy news in December in a heartfelt Instagram post alongside a picture of her baby bump. "My greatest dream realised. We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

She continued: "I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

It was later revealed that Khloe was having a baby girl in the finale of the latest series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The doctor shared the baby's gender with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, since the expectant mother was visiting San Francisco with Kim. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl," Khloe later said, after Kylie delivered the news. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all. I'm, like, in a state of shock."

Trying to comfort her, Kim said: "It's OK, I cried when I found out North was going to be a girl too." Shortly after the episode aired, Khloe told her Twitter followers: "God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! My hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news." She added: "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess."

