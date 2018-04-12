Khloe Kardashian welcomes her first baby! The 33-year-old announced the happy news on social media

Congratulations to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who have welcomed their first baby together. Khloe, 33, gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday morning, according to TMZ. She was reportedly supported by her mum Kris Jenner, sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and her best friend Malika throughout her labour. Tristan was also by her side when she gave birth, despite being faced with cheating allegations only a few hours earlier.

This is the first child for Khloe, and the second for Canadian basketball player Tristan, 26, who shares a one-year-old son named Prince Oliver, with his ex-partner Jordan Craig. News of the birth comes just days after Tristan was embroiled in a cheating scandal, with images and footage seemingly showing him being intimate with a mystery woman while on a night out in New York City on 7 April.

After weeks of speculation, Khloe confirmed her pregnancy in December, uploading a baby bump photo showing Tristan's hands cradling her tummy. She wrote: "My greatest dream realised! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

She continued: "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this [quiet] but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"