Has Vogue Williams let slip the sex of the baby? Vogue Williams accidentally let the gender slip during an interview!

It appears that Vogue Williams accidentally revealed the gender of her baby while chatting on Cutting Edge on Wednesday. The reality TV star, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Spencer Matthews, was chatted about working out while expecting, and accidentally said 'he' while talking about her unborn child. She said: "If I put a training video up I could have 20 messages saying, 'You shouldn't be doing this. You shouldn't be training like that'. It's healthy to train during your pregnancy, particularly for me, because I trained the whole way before. It's like, I'm not eating for two people. My baby is the size of an Heirloom tomato today - I Googled it! So, like, that is not two people! It's a little tomato."

Spencer and Vogue are expecting their first child together

After the host, Brendan O'Connor, asked if the baby was happy to be on television, she replied: "He's delighted with himself." When Brendan pointed out what she had said, the presenter started laughing as the audience applauded, saying: "I hate you! I knew I would do it." She then added: "Maybe it's a boy, maybe it's a girl! Is it too late?!"

MORE: Spencer admits mistake he made when proposing to Vogue

Vogue and Spencer got engaged in early 2018

Vogue has previously opened up about her pregnancy, telling HELLO!: "It was very hard. At about five weeks I started feeling sick. And whoever said it was morning sickness clearly undersold it. It was all-day sickness and sickness during the night, and I was just generally unwell." Spencer praised her, saying: "I thought she was very brave the entire way through. I was doing anything she wanted me to, really, I can imagine the sickness is horrible and for Vogue in particular, who's a very active woman, it must have been doubly irritating to not be able to do the things she wanted to do."

MORE: The handcrafted detail Spencer is making for the baby's nursery