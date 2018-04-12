Loading the player...

Stressed Alex Jones shares video ALL mums can relate to The One Show presenter welcomed son Teddy in January 2017

Alex Jones has been known to talk openly and honestly about the highs and lows of parenting, and most recently shared a very relatable video from her morning with baby son Teddy, one. The struggle was real as the little boy was seen having a tantrum as he crawled up the stairs at home. "The tantrums are starting early," The One Show presenter captioned the footage, alongside a stress level metre. Seeing the funny side of the situation, the 41-year-old added: "That's a blueberry stuck to his bum!"

Alex Jones shared a video of baby Teddy's tantrum

Since welcoming her son, Alex's life has dramatically changed, and the star has gone to write her debut parenting book, Winging It, aimed at older parents. The book is full of honest accounts, both from Alex and fellow parents, and the mother-of-one even revealed in the guide that she was close to depression in the early stages of motherhood. The star expanded on this during an appearance on Lorraine, telling guest presenter Christine Lampard, telling her that it came down to her struggles with breast feeding.

"There was so much pressure when I was trying to breastfeed, all you want to do is keep this little human alive. There is too much pressure on women to breastfeed, it was so painful," she said. "I'd be in tears, and nobody tells you that beforehand. In the end Charlie [her husband] went out and got a bottle of formula, and said 'you're trying your best but we need to feed Ted'. And in the end it did get better." Alex continued: "I didn't want to stop. If that conversation was a bit more out in the open, it would be better… Parenthood is joyous and incredible but sometimes it is hard and difficult, sometimes you don't want to be a parent. It is a rollercoaster."

Alex and husband Charlie Thomson welcomed Teddy in 2017

At the beginning of the year, Teddy celebrated his first birthday – turning one on 22 January. And although the little boy is keeping his mum on her toes, Alex recently opened up about her hopes of having another baby. She told The Mirror that her home life has quietened down since becoming a mum and becoming parents has brought her and Charlie closer. She said: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we’re both working. I couldn’t do it without Charlie." She also revealed they will speak both Welsh and English to little Teddy, and she hopes to possibly be 'a mum to another, if we're lucky".