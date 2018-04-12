Pregnant Jacqueline Jossa makes rare red carpet appearance with husband Dan Osborne This is the second child for the couple

Before they welcome their second child together, Jacqueline Jossa and her husband Dan Osborne are making the most of their date nights. The couple, who tied the knot in June 2017, made a rare red carpet appearance the London premiere of new film, Rampage, on Wednesday. Dressed in a dark blue figure-hugging number, the former EastEnders actress proudly displayed her blossoming baby bump as she posed for pictures with her handsome partner, who kept it classy in a tailored off-white suit.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne at the premiere of Rampage

The lovebirds are expecting their second child this summer. They are already proud parents to two-year-old daughter Ella. Dan, 26, is also a doting father to four-year-old son Teddy from a previous relationship. After the exclusive screening, Jacqueline took to Instagram to share a cute selfie of the pair, writing in the caption: "Gotta continue to pinch myself when we get invited to things like this, truly is wonderful and we are super lucky!! I hope everyone has had a good hump day! Bed time for me! Good night y'all!!" [sic]

Is this her next career move? Jacqueline Jossa stuns fans with her vocal chords

The couple are due to welcome their second child this year

Last month, the 25-year-old soap star uploaded a beautiful Instagram snap of her bare baby bump as she shared her excitement at the coming months. "This summer I have so much to look forward too!" she wrote. "My two best friends slash cousins are both getting married! I couldn't be happier for them both. Also our last member of this family will be here!! Ready to meet their older brother and sister!! I can't wait to meet you now baby. There are so many things I want to achieve after the summer… My mind is constantly working on what's next and I am just so excited for it all. I feel ALIVE right now! Inspired and ready to go!"

STORY: Jacqueline Jossa shows off blossoming baby bump in sweet Instagram post