Kris Jenner has taken to Instagram following the birth of Khloe Kardashian's baby daughter with Tristan Thompson. The 62-year-old momager confirmed the arrival of the little girl on Instagram on Thursday. "BLESSED!" she wrote alongside a video of daughter Kendall Jenner repeatedly saying "baby" in a throwback clip from W magazine. Khloe welcomed her little girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on 12 April; it is the first child for Khloe, 33, and the second for 27-year-old Tristan, who is also a father to 16-month-old son Prince from his previous relationship. The new arrival is Kris' ninth grandchild. She is also a grandmother to nine-week-old Stormi, three-month-old Chicago, 17-month-old Dream, Saint, two, Reign, three, four-year-old North, Penelope, five and eight-year-old Mason.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby daughter on 12 March

So far, there has been no mention from the famous family about the cheating allegations against Tristan, who is believed to have been in the delivery room when Khloe gave birth. Also at the hospital were Kris, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, who are said to be "furious" with the basketball player. "The Kardashians are furious with Tristan, but despite what happened in New York, Khloe really wanted him there for the birth of their daughter," a source told Page Six.

After weeks of speculation, Khloe confirmed her pregnancy in December, uploading a baby bump photo showing Tristan's hands cradling her tummy. She wrote: "My greatest dream realised! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."