Kylie Jenner takes Stormi for a stroll in £1,000 Fendi pram

Kylie Jenner isn't letting her style slip since becoming a mum! In fact, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is going to great lengths to ensure her daughter Stormi is just as stylish as she is – cruising around in a luxurious Fendi pram, made in collaboration with luxury stroller-makers Inglesina.

The 20-year-old shared a photo of herself taking a walk with her baby on Wednesday, and even matched her outfit to Stormi's logo print pram, wearing a figure-hugging Fendi mini dress, bumbag and lace up boots. "Stormi strolls," she captioned the post.

Kylie Jenner has a Fendi pram for her daughter Stormi

Although Stormi's pram isn't currently available on the Fendi website, other pushchairs from the designer cost as much as £1,030, while a co-ordinating baby changing bag costs £645. It is not the only designer stroller that Kylie has for her baby daughter; she also owns a pink cherub print three-in-one pushchair, car seat and carry cot from Jeremy Scott's collaboration with CYBEX.

The statement pushchair comes complete with gold angel wings and gold wheels, and costs around £430. It is also owned by fellow new mum Mindy Kaling, who gave birth to her daughter Katherine in December.

The 20-year-old welcomed her daughter in February

Kylie has gone to great lengths to provide her daughter with everything she could possibly need, and has reportedly kitted out her nursery with all-natural furniture that is chemical-free and come from sustainable sources. According to TMZ, Kylie spent $3,500 (£2,502) on a changing table by Bancroft and $400 (£286) on an organic cot mattress. She and boyfriend Travis Scott also reportedly bought cute wooden teether bears, carved in wood from the native forests of the south of Chile - all items are by online retailer Petit Tresor.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Stormi now has another baby cousin to play with, as Kylie's sister Khloé Kardashian has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The happy news comes amid turmoil with the couple, after Tristan was faced with cheating allegations.