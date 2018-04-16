Khloe Kardashian breaks silence to reveal baby's name The 33-year-old welcomed her first child with Tristan Thompson on 12 April

Khloe Kardashian has returned to social media following the birth of her baby daughter. The 33-year-old reality star, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on 12 April, took to social media to proudly confirm the safe arrival of her newborn, and reveal her name. She wrote: "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" Khloe chose not to address the furore surrounding boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who was caught up in a cheating scandal in the days prior to their daughter's birth.

TV star Khloe welcomed her little girl with Tristan on 12 March; it is the first child for Khloe, 33, and the second for 27-year-old Tristan, who is also a father to 16-month-old son Prince from his previous relationship. Earlier in the week, it was alleged that Tristan had been unfaithful to Khloe, with photos and footage published by the Daily Mail seemingly showing him getting close to a woman in New York City on Saturday 7 April. TMZ and The Shade Room subsequently released a video purportedly showing Tristan and the same woman entering his hotel at 5am. The reports came just one day after pregnant Khloe shared an Instagram photo showing her and Tristan kissing as he held her baby bump. Alongside the image, she wrote: "We are ready whenever you are little mama."

After weeks of speculation, Khloe confirmed her pregnancy in December, uploading a baby bump photo showing Tristan's hands cradling her tummy. She wrote: "My greatest dream realised! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

She continued: "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

