Chris Evans reveals wife Natasha is expecting twins! The 52-year-old announced the happy news live on his Radio 2 show

Chris Evans has shared the exciting news that his wife Natasha is expecting twins. The 52-year-old presenter made the big announcement on his Radio 2 show on Monday morning, telling listeners that Natasha had been undergoing IVF fertility treatment in the hopes of having another baby. Chris broke the news during a chat with a fertility expert, while asking her for advice on raising twins. He said: "Mrs Evans is, she is. Double trouble, twin turbo. We have known for a while, obviously. She is definitely the mother, no doubt about that!" Chris also revealed that he had tried to break the news to the couple's five-year-old son Eli, admitting that the little boy "has got a shock and a half coming, he's got a double shock coming". He added: "We tried to tell him, he doesn't quite get it yet. Eli is mum's best mate. That is going to change, my friend."

Chris Evans and his wife Natasha pictured with their oldest son Noah in 2016

A post celebrating the news was also shared on Radio 2's official Twitter page. It read: "Watch out 2018, The Evans Twins are on the way…" Chris and Natasha have been married since 2007 and are already parents to sons Eli, five, and nine-year-old Noah. Chris is also a father to daughter Jade, 32, from his previous relationship with Alison Ward.

In January 2015, Chris revealed that he had become a first-time grandfather, following the birth of Jade's son Teddy. Sharing a photo of the tiny new arrival on Twitter, he proudly wrote: "Teddy Rupert is here!! Everyone is doing brilliantly. Congrats to Ma & Pa, Alison and Wardy, Sandra and Gavin." Chris had previously revealed the news of Jade's pregnancy the previous June, telling listeners: "Over the weekend, while I was on my sick bed, my daughter rang to tell me I was going to be a granddad.

Chris is also a proud father to daughter Jade

"This now puts me staring straight down the barrel of becoming a granddad at the age of just 48. Noah is going to become an uncle as well as little Eli, who is just two, and Tash is going to be a grandma." Chris and Jade had a turbulent relationship in the past, but are now happily reconciled. In 2014, he walked her down the aisle at her wedding to her car mechanic boyfriend Callum at a church near his home in Ascot.

