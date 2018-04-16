Eva Longoria is glowing as she shows off baby bump in rare photo with glamorous mum The Desperate Housewives actress is expecting her first baby in June

Eva Longoria certainly suits being pregnant! The Desperate Housewives actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Jose Baston, showed off her blossoming baby bump at Jose's birthday party over the weekend. Eva, 43, looked as glamorous as ever in a black dress with sheer sleeves, and placed a protective hand over her tummy as she posed for a photo. The star was pictured with her glamorous mum Ella Mireles, who looked equally as stylish in a blue lace dress and gold necklace. "Me and Mama celebrating hubby bday last night," Eva captioned the photo.

Eva Longoria with her glamorous mum Ella

The star's celebrity friends were quick to comment on the photo, with Melanie Griffith writing: "Look at you!!!", while Serena Williams added: "Seriously glowing!" Eva - the youngest of four girls - is incredibly close to her family. The star has previously spoken out about her upbringing, in particular her relationship with oldest sister Liza, who is disabled. During an appearance on Loose Women, Eva opened up about her "amazing" sibling, and explained that she had been born prematurely. "She has a mental disability – it's similar to Down's Syndrome," she said. Remembering the time she introduced Liza to her now husband, she said: "I introduced her to my boyfriend and she was like, 'Oh, another one?' She has no filter – she's the light of my life."

Eva and husband Jose Baston are set to welcome a baby boy in June

Eva and Jose are expecting a baby boy, and the actress had fun during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she played a game with chat show host Ellen to decide what to name her son. The pair used a baby name generator to come up with suggestions – including Don Julio after the tequila, Poquito Mas, which means "a bit more" in Spanish, Tequila Sunrise after the cocktail and Cinco de Mayo, the annual Mexican celebration. "It's so funny because my baby shower is going to be on Cinco de Mayo, and that's just accidental," laughed Eva. "It was the only weekend I had available." "Well it's settled, that's his name. Cinco de Mayo Longoria," Ellen said.

