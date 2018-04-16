Jennie McAlpine corrects pregnancy announcement mistake The Coronation Street actress made a hilarious typo that confused some of her fans

Jennie McAlpine took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that she was expecting her second baby, and was quickly congratulated by her fans and Coronation Street co-stars. However, the actress later realised that she had made a typo, which gave some of her followers the wrong idea about the news. Jennie's original post read: "We've got a bit of news. Pur baby boy is going to be a big brother later this year. We can't wait to meet you precious one x," causing some people to believe that it was in fact her cat that was pregnant!

Jennie McAlpine cleared up any misunderstandings regarding her pregnancy news

The actress later clarified that it was not the cat, but herself that was expecting a baby. She wrote: "Thanks for all your lovely messages. Obviously my baby brain is in full force again. Our baby boy. Not pur. Sorry people who got confused it was about the cat x." One follower admitted to misunderstanding the post, writing: "I totally thought it was about the cat," while another thought it was referring to her pet pug, saying: "I thought at first you were getting a puppy, that your pug was going to be a big brother."

RELATED: Jennie McAlpine shares heartwarming picture of her late dad

On Sunday, Jennie was met with well wishes from her Corrie co-stars, including actress Patti Clare, who plays Mary Taylor, who said: "Congratulations Jen!! That's brilliant news," while Wendi Peters, who played Jenni's on-screen mum Cilla Brown, wrote: "Wonderful news. Love to all..take care."

This will be Jennie and husband Chris Farr's second baby

RELATED: The latest celebrity pregnancy news

This is Jennie and husband Chris Farr's second baby. The I'm A Celebrity star is already mum to three-year-old son Albert, who celebrated his third birthday while Jennie was in the jungle. Jennie and Chris celebrated their first wedding anniversary in January after getting married in secret in a low-key ceremony at Trafford Town Hall in 2017, with only two witnesses present. Jennie shared the news on Twitter afterwards, posting a photo of their wedding rings accompanied by the caption: "So we went to Trafford Town Hall earlier this week and had a bit of a special day."