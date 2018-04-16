Peter Andre has some advice for Prince William and Kate ahead of their new arrival The dad-of-four had this to say...

Peter Andre has his hands full being a doting dad of four. "I’m good at making them laugh- but usually they laugh out of pity," says Peter, 45, as he tells HELLO! about his 'small parenting wins' ahead of hosting Frankie and Benny’s Parents Win Awards. The Mysterious Girl singer shares 12-year-old Junior and Princess, ten, with ex-wife Kate Price, and is also proud parent to Amelia, four, and one-year-old Theo with his wife Emily MacDonagh, 28. There's no denying that Peter is a family man, and, like all of us, he's delighted for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they prepare to welcome a new addition to their brood.

"Big Congratulations to them," says Peter, adding, "I think it’s incredible, they’re a young modern family." Emily, who married Peter in 2015, is a "big royal fan," he tells us. "We went to the Pride of Britain Awards and there were all sorts of people from the entertainment industry there. But the only person Emily was excited about seeing was Prince Charles!"

Peter Andre knows what it's like to deal with a large family

Peter is no stranger to dealing with a large family and he has some valuable advice for the royal parents – "Invest in a really good quality coffee machine and dose yourself up on caffeine!" jokes the Australian star. Continuing on a more serious note, Peter adds: "One piece of advice that my mum gave me is always remember not to give 100% of your attention to the new baby. It’s important to get the other children involved, otherwise they might feel rejected. If William and Kate ever rang me up and asked for my advice, that’s what I’d say."

William and Kate are soon to be parents to three children

Peter knows only too well the parenting challenges that can come with having a big family. "It’s not always harder, the more children you have," he says, “When there’s two of them they can entertain each other. But when it gets to three and four- wow. They all want your attention!"

With all this baby talk, do Peter and Emily – who recently returned to work as a doctor – have any plans to expand their own family? "Absolutely not! If you had seen the house this morning – I was making pancakes and I had one hanging off my leg!" laughs Peter, "As fun and wonderful as being a parent is, I’ve got no more hands!"