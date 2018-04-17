Kris Jenner reveals special meaning behind Khloe Kardashian's baby name Khloe announced her little girl's moniker on Instagram, four days after giving birth

Kris Jenner has revealed the inspiration behind the name chosen by Khloe Kardashian for her baby girl. On Monday, four days after given birth, Khloe announced that she had called her firstborn child True Thompson, adding that she had arrived weighing 6lbs, 13oz and measuring 21 inches in length. "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," the new mum captioned a photo of a room filled with pink balloons and flowers. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" A short time later, Kris also took to Instagram to celebrate the arrival of her new grandchild.

Kris Jenner has revealed the special meaning behind Khloe Kardashian's baby name

"I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!" she wrote. "FUN FACT…my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton… My Dad's name was Robert True Houghton… So I am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family."

Khloe, 33, has notably chosen not to address the furore surrounding boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who was embroiled in a cheating scandal in the days prior to their daughter's birth. TV star Khloe welcomed her little girl with Tristan on 12 April; it is the first child for Khloe, 33, and the second for 27-year-old Tristan, who is also a father to 16-month-old son Prince from his previous relationship.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson welcomed daughter True on 12 April

Last week, it was alleged that Tristan had been unfaithful to Khloe, with photos and footage published by the Daily Mail seemingly showing him getting close to a woman in New York City on Saturday 7 April. TMZ and The Shade Room subsequently released a video purportedly showing Tristan and the same woman entering his hotel at 5am.

Fans have been quick to comment on the baby name chosen by Khloe and Tristan – especially given the scandal surrounding the basketball star. "Khloe named her daughter True, WHAT?! one wrote on Twitter, while another added: "Isn't True Thompson an oxymoron?" A third joked: "I think you misspelt Kardashian."