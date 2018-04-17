Jennie McAlpine reveals her baby will be named after Coronation Street character The actress announced her second pregnancy on Sunday

Jennie McAlpine appeared on Tuesday's Lorraine to discuss her exciting pregnancy news, and it didn’t take too long before the subject of names came up. The actress, who plays Fiz Brown in Coronation Street, told host Lorraine Kelly that her baby – who is due in October – will most probably have a traditional name like her son Albert, three. The actress then teased that just like her son, the baby will "probably" be named after a Coronation Street character. She said: "It will probably be named after a Coronation Street character like Albert was, but not on purpose. But all the gorgeous names have all been in Coronation Street. So probably that."

Jennie McAlpine's baby is likely to be named after a Coronation Street character

The pregnant star then went on to reveal that she and husband Chris Farr have already told their three-year-old son that he will soon be joined by a sibling, to which he had the sweetest response. "I kind of asked him if he would like a brother or sister, which was probably a bad question, but luckily he said yes. And then he said, 'But what am I going to call it?' So he thinks he has the job of thinking of the name," she said.

Jennie then went on to add that she would probably let Albert have a choice between a selection of names, but wouldn’t let me choose the name completely. "At the moment it might be called Chase of Marshall after Paw Patrol characters, so we will see," she laughed.

The Corrie star is expecting her second baby with husband Chris Farr

The I'm A Celebrity star announced her pregnancy news on Sunday, and was congratulated by many of her Corrie co-stars, as well as her fans. Hilariously, Jennie initially made a typo in her announcement, writing "pur baby boy is going to be a big brother," rather than "our". This lead to some people thinking that Jennie was talking about her cat being pregnant. Jennie then clarified that it was in fact her who was having the baby, blaming the typo on her "baby brain".

