Nicholas Hoult has become a father for the first time, according to reports. Multiple sources have confirmed that the 28-year-old British actor and his girlfriend Bryana Holly, 24, have welcomed a baby together. A source told People: "They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited." It comes after weeks of speculation that the couple were set to become parents, after Bryana revealed a prominent bump while out in LA with the X Men star in March. Nicholas and Bryana are thought to have started dating at the start of 2017. Notoriously private, the actor opened up a bit about their romance in a November interview with Mr Porter's The Journal, when asked if Bryana had her own space in his bedroom.

"I don't feel as though I'm that possessive over things like that," he said. "She can put her stuff wherever she likes. My dad was an air pilot so he was flying a lot, and I grew up with two sister and my mum so I was used to 'girl things' being around and a 'girl environment' in the household."

The actor previously dated Jennifer Lawrence, between 2010 and 2014

Prior to his romance with Bryana, Nicholas dated Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence on-and-off for four years, with the couple calling time on their relationship in 2014. She later reflected on their split during an interview with Diana Sawyer, revealing that the pair had parted ways at the same time they finished filming X Men: Days of Future Past. "I was also in a relationship with somebody for five years and that was my life," she said. "So my life was this person and these movies and we broke up around the same time that I wrapped those movies. Being 24 was this whole year of, 'Who am I without these movies? Who am I without this man?"' Bryana, meanwhile, previously dated Five Seconds of Summer star Aston Irwin and Brody Jenner, step-brother of Kim Kardashian.

