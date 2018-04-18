Michael Bublé is all smiles as he supports pregnant wife Luisana Lopilato at movie premiere The couple are expecting their third child together

Michael Bublé was every inch the doting husband as he supported wife Luisana Lopilato at the premiere of her latest film, Perdidas, which was held at the Hoyts Dot Cinemas in Argentina, on Monday. The couple, who are expecting their third child together, were all smiles as they enjoyed a date night together before they welcome the newest addition to their family. Looking stylish as ever, Luisana oozed glamour in a dazzling royal blue gown, which featured delicate beaded detailing and a plunging neckline. She proudly displayed her blossoming baby bump, whilst staying close to her husband.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato in Argentina

News of Luisana's pregnancy first surfaced back in February, and in March the Argentinian model, 30, showed off her bump at the 2018 Juno Awards in Canada. It was subsequently revealed that the couple are set to welcome a baby girl together. Canadian singer Michael, 42, later confirmed the news himself. "Oops, you did it again - my wife and I are pregnant with our No. 3 ... no, it's not Jim Cuddy's baby," Michael joked onstage, before giving a very sweet shout-out to his wife, "I love you so much, mi amor."

Are Michael Bublé and wife Luisana set to welcome a baby girl?

The couple are expecting their child together

The baby announcement comes a year and a half after Michael and Luisana revealed that their son Noah, then three, had been diagnosed with cancer. The star and his wife said they would put their careers on hold while their eldest underwent treatment. Just before Christmas there were reports that little Noah was doing "very well" following his cancer treatment, and that Michael was looking forward to returning to work, having taken the decision to step away from his career to focus on his son. Luisana has previously been open about her desire to expand her family, saying: "I would love to have another child because being a mother is the best role. I would love to have 20 children but my body wouldn’t be up to it."

