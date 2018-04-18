Loading the player...

Vogue Williams debuts blossoming bump and confirms baby's gender Vogue and Spencer will welcome their first baby in September

Vogue Williams has shown off her blossoming baby bump and shared her delight that her pregnancy tummy "has finally popped". The mum-to-be posted a picture of herself in a bikini to showcase her growing belly, and captioned it: "These photos were taken within half an hour of each other. Front on no bump, side profile POW there he is! So glad my bump has finally popped. I never alter my body in any pictures, if you can’t see my bump it’s just because of the angle although I may only take side profile shots from now on!"

The star, who is engaged to Spencer Matthews, also confirmed the baby's gender by referring to the baby as "he". The 32-year-old seemed to accidentally reveal the sex of her unborn child baby last week while chatting on Cutting Edge. The reality TV star was talking about working out while expecting, and accidentally said "he" while talking about her baby. She said: "If I put a training video up I could have 20 messages saying, 'You shouldn't be doing this. You shouldn't be training like that'. It's healthy to train during your pregnancy, particularly for me, because I trained the whole way before. It's like, I'm not eating for two people. My baby is the size of an Heirloom tomato today - I Googled it! So, like, that is not two people! It's a little tomato."

After the host, Brendan O'Connor, asked if the baby was happy to be on television, she replied: "He's delighted with himself." When Brendan pointed out what she had said, the presenter started laughing as the audience applauded, saying: "I hate you! I knew I would do it." She then added: "Maybe it's a boy, maybe it's a girl! Is it too late?!"

Spencer and Vogue, who have been dating for over a year, are currently on a babymoon in Greece and it seems they are having the best time. "I've definitely found my happy place," Vogue captioned a picture of her in the garden of the Domes Noruz Chania hotel, a five-star, adults-only resort.