Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy expecting second baby together

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are set to become parents for a second time. The Homeland actress, 39, announced the happy news while she made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday. While being quizzed by Howard about going on a diet before filming nude scenes on her hit show, the actress revealed: "So I am going to tell you, I am pregnant. I am pregnant, I am seriously preggo." When asked by the radio star how far along she was, Claire confessed she was "deep into my second trimester". "I haven't told anyone, you are the first person I told," she told Howard.

The American actress, who already has five-year-old son Cyrus with husband of nine years Hugh, would not disclose the gender of their second child. "I am going to keep that to myself," she told Howard.

Claire has previously opened up about the challenges of being a mum in the October 2014 issue of Harper's Bazaar UK.

"Being a mom is incredibly challenging. But, we still feel a pressure to talk about it in very romantic terms. We all have that resentment at times and anxiety about being trapped by the role, that responsibility. And, then chemically it can run riot, and there's no 'off' button. [For me] that was the hardest adjustment. You always feel beholden to somebody. And, for so long they're like koala bears, you just feel a physical responsibility to be there for them to cling to. It’s pretty primal."

Claire and Hugh fell in love during the filming of Evening in 2007 and quickly became inseparable. In 2009 the couple married in France only surrounded by close family and friends. In an 2014 interview with Glamour, the star said of her husband: "He is a gentleman. Downton Abbey-esque? I guess. He was raised well, went to great schools, he’s a clever guy and he makes me giggle… I scored. I lucked out, big-time!"

