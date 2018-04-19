Billie Faiers on 'hilarious' daughter Nelly and wedding plans with Greg Shepherd The Mummy Diaries star is hosting Frankie & Benny's Parents Win Awards next week

Billie Faiers has opened up about life as a mum-of-two, admitting she sometimes feels "a little bit guilty" when she has to spend time away from home for work. The Mummy Diaries star, who shares daughter Nelly, three, and son Arthur, one, with fiancé Greg Shepherd, spoke candidly about their busy family life in an interview with HELLO!.

The 28-year-old said that life has become "so much more busy" since welcoming her second child, but told HELLO! about how rewarding parenting is too. "Everything really!" she said, when asked what the best element is. "Their personalities. Nelly is so funny and she makes me laugh every day. It's just so lovely, obviously they have their moments but it's so lovely."

Billie Faiers has opened up about her busy family life

Billie's young daughter Nelly has become hugely popular since starring in the family's ITVBe show, so much so that some viewers have even called for her to have her own spin-off series. "I find it hilarious!" Billie admitted. "When we started the series there's always that worry about what people are going to say as people can be very judgemental, especially when it comes to parenting. But we've had so much positive feedback off the back of the show and it's just been amazing. I'm so proud of Nelly."

As for the biggest challenge of motherhood? "I struggle the most with balancing work and family, but because I don't have a nanny or extra help, my mum helps me out loads when I do have work commitments. I think for me that's the hardest thing; Greg works full-time so we just have to juggle," Billie said. "Some weeks when I'm really busy I feel almost a little bit guilty, and you have to pick and choose what suits you and your family, and obviously the kids always come first."

Icing biscuits is one of Billie's parenting hacks with daughter Nelly

However, Billie has developed some "parenting hacks" to ensure she is always prepared, whatever happens. "I suppose sometimes having them both at home can be quite challenging but something I do with Nelly quite often is decorating biscuits. I put everything out on the table and she just sits there with icing, sprinkles and it's such an easy time-wasting activity and she really enjoys that," Billie said.

"I also do things prep Arthur quite a few meals, just so I know if I'm going to be home late and need to get dinner ready I've got something prepared in the freezer. I do him little casseroles, or things like macaroni cheese and I always think the key is to try and be organised and one step ahead."

Billie is currently planning her wedding

As well as balancing motherhood and her career, Billie has another big thing to think about - her wedding to partner Greg, which they are planning for 2019. "We're aiming towards spring next year but we haven't officially set a date. We would love to [get married in the Maldives], that's the ultimate dream," Billie revealed. "We're a million per cent going to do it abroad but we haven't found exactly where just yet."

