Birth certificate reveals full name of Khloe Kardashian's baby The reality star welcomed daughter True on 12 April

Khloe Kardashian stuck to family tradition when it came to naming her baby daughter. TMZ has obtained a copy of little True's birth certificate which reveals that the new addition to the Kardashian clan does not have a middle name. Khloe has followed in the footsteps of her sister Kim and Kylie, who also decided not to give their children – North, Saint, Chicago and Stormi - middle names. By contrast, Kourtney's three children are named Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick. The birth certificate also revealed that True was born weighing in at 6lbs 13 oz, and was 21 inches long.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed daughter True on 12 April

Khloe, 33, announced the arrival of her firstborn on 16 April – four days after True's birth. Despite allegations that boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, cheated on her throughout her pregnancy, the reality star reportedly never considered not using Tristan's last name. A source told People: "Khloe still very much loves Tristan, and this baby is one half his. True is their child together, giving the baby his last name was never in question."

Khloe announced her daughter's safe arrival on Instagram

Confirming True's birth and full name on Monday, the new mum told fans: "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she wrote on social media, alongside a photo of a room filled with pink balloons and flowers. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Proud grandmother Kris Jenner later revealed that True is actually a family name. "I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT… my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad's name was Robert True Houghton…so I am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family," the 62-year-old wrote on social media.