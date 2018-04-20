Rachel Weisz, 48, and Daniel Craig 50, expecting first baby together The couple have been married since June 2011

Congratulations to Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig who are expecting their first baby together. The 48-year-old actress shared the happy news with the New York Times, saying: "I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy." She added: "Were going to have a little human. We can wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery." Rachel is already a mum to 11-year-old son Henry with Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky. The former couple dated between 2001 and 2010. Daniel, 50, is a father to 25-year-old daughter Ella from his previous marriage to actress Fiona Loudon.

Rachel and James Bond actor Daniel started dating in December 2010 and went on to tie the knot in New York City in June 2011. Earlier this year, the About A Boy star opened up about her marriage to Daniel, revealing that they make a conscious effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. "You make it your own. It's very personal, it's very private. I don't think mine's particularly exceptional apart from that we're both in the public eye," she told ES Magazine. "But I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn't relate to romantic comedies - marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

In a 2015 interview, she further explained their need for privacy. "He's just too famous. It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage," Rachel told MORE magazine. "When you're young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don't have to share everything. When you're married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you're in your own life."

