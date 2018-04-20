Tamara Ecclestone reveals she still breastfeeds four-year-old daughter Sophia The F1 heiress shares daughter Sophia with husband Jay Rutland

There's no denying Tamara Ecclestone is one doting mother! Appearing on Friday's This Morning, the 33-year-old opened up about her parenting techniques, and revealed that she still breastfeeds her four-year-old daughter Sophia. "I still breastfeed her in the night, I've talked openly about that, it's a personal decision," she told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. She also confirmed that she has never spent a night away from her little girl, saying: "I really don't have a desire to [go away], I go out for dinner with my husband, but I come back to her and I like to make sure she's ready in the morning."

Tamara shares Sophia - known as Fifi - with husband Jay Rutland. The F1 heiress and her businessman husband will be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary this year, and their daughter will be joining for them for the celebrations. Speaking about their co-sleeping arrangements, the mum-of-one added: "It's my fifth wedding anniversary soon and Fifi's coming. I can see it as a problem when Jay is like 'get her out of the bed'."

She continued: "No one can care for your child as well as you can, if I was to leave Fifi I would leave her with my sister, I do have a trust issue, but I like to be there." Last year, Tamara again emphasised that the decision to stop breastfeeding would be Sophia's. "I will never feel uncomfortable about such a natural act and about nourishing and building up her immune system and giving her in a way, it's also comfort, and I do want to meet all her needs," she told HELLO!.

"And I know that she's such a smart girl, when she is done it will really be the right time for her and that will be the right time for us. She's not going to go to university and be still on my nipple so they all at some point are done and the natural age of weaning apparently is about the age of four and half, she may be done before that she may be done around that time but whenever is right for her is the only time that is right for me."

