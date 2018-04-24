Loading the player...

Katherine Jenkins welcomes baby boy – see the first adorable snap The classical singer revealed her son's beautiful name on Instagram

And baby makes four! Congratulations to Katherine Jenkins and her husband Andrew Levitas – the couple have welcomed a bouncing baby boy. Katherine announced the delightful news on Instagram, by sharing a photo of her newborn son and revealing his beautiful name.

"Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas. His middle names honour our late fathers who live on in our little 'Defender of Men' (Meaning of Xander)." She continued: "Our family, our home and are hearts could not be more full of love & we are incredibly grateful for the gift of being parents to these beautiful children."

Katherine revealed her son's name on Instagram

Katherine, 37, announced her pregnancy back in November, revealing at the time that she was expecting a baby brother for her daughter Aaliyah. Last month, she celebrated her blue-themed baby shower and took to Instagram to post photos from the celebrations.

MORE: Katherine shares precious family photo with daughter Aaliyah

She thanked her girlfriends for pulling out all the stops as she wrote: "Words can't express the gratitude I feel for my dear friends @eileenmeidar & @ingetheron76 throwing me the most beautiful baby blue shower I've ever seen this afternoon." She added: "How blessed I am to have you and such an amazing gang of girlfriends in my life! Thank you!"

The singer also has a daughter, Aaliyah

MORE: Katherine embroidered late best friend's name into her wedding dress

In a recent interview with HELLO! magazine, Katherine opened up about motherhood. "Everybody says, 'Your life will never be the same,' but I didn't expect to feel so chilled and relaxed about life. My husband and I love being parents and Aaliyah makes us so happy. She's fun, kind and affectionate – and a mummy's girl," she said. On having another baby, the songstress admitted: "It's all about timing, but I would really love to have a second child and for Aaliyah to have a sibling, to have a friend in the world."