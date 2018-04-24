Nadia Sawalha stuns fans: 'It's not just William and Kate celebrating baby news!' The presenter has two daughters with her husband Mark Adderley

Nadia Sawalha shocked fans after she uploaded a video of herself on Twitter on the day that Prince William and Kate welcomed their third child, and told her followers: "It's not just William and Kate celebrating baby news today!! #royalbaby." Nadia, who shares two daughters with her husband Mark Adderley, told viewers: "So guys, after the most brilliant holiday out here in Spain, I've got some incredible news to share with all of you. I am with child. And we've already given her a name. And her name is gin tonic, rosé, paella." The camera then panned down to Nadia's stomach, as she joked: "We're absolutely thrilled. I can already feel her kicking!"

The 53-year-old presenter's fans were quick to share Nadia's sense of humour, as one replied: "Thank you so much for the laugh this morning! Have got one of them going on myself... to be named Victoria Cake Easter Egg Peanut M&M..." Another commented: "That just made me laugh so much which is always good on a Monday." A third quipped: "Best name ever!!!"

Nadia with her two daughters and stepdaughter Izzy

The Loose Women panellist has two daughters with her second husband Mark – Maddie, 15, and ten-year-old Kiki-Bee. She also has two stepdaughters – Izzy, 23, and Fleur, 18, who tend to stay out of the spotlight. Nadia has a wonderful relationship with her stepchildren, but in a recent podcast, the TV star did admit that she struggled at first and felt "a bit naff" in comparison to Mark's two daughters.

It's not just William and Kate celebrating baby news today!! #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/2cTjF9xpdg — nadia sawalha (@nadiasawalha) April 23, 2018

She said: "Even their names were the names of rock star children. Izzy and Fleur. They were just trendy names. I felt, 'I am a bit naff. I am this plump, D-list, daytime presenter.' That's what I thought." Nadia added that Izzy recently recalled her first memories of meeting her. "She said, 'I didn't know we were meeting somebody. And then you pulled up and then this mad woman pulled up, and said, 'Hello! I hear I call you Bob.' She said it was just loads of mad hair. And we took her to McDonalds. And we sang. And she said, that broke the ice as she wanted to learn the song."