Huge congratulations are in order for Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom! The couple have welcomed their second child together, a daughter called Alayna Khan. Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the professional boxer shared the first picture of his newborn baby - and in the caption, he gushed: "With my new born ALAYNA KHAN. Welcome to the world. Weighing 8lbs 3oz." The pair, who tied the knot in 2013, are already proud parents to three-year-old daughter Lamaisah.

Amir's I'm A Celebrity campmate Jamie Lomas was one of the first to congratulate the star on the new arrival, saying: "Congratulations brother, sending the family my love." One fan wrote: "Congratulations to you all. Mashallah beautiful." Another said: "Congratulations to you and @faryalmakhdoom beautiful news and how cute is your buba." [sic] A third follower added: "Been a great week for you hasn't it."

The arrival comes shortly after Amir returned to the ring after a two-year break. He managed to beat Phil Lo Greco at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on Saturday night, which was attended by his former jungle friends; soap star Jamie, Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie, Vanessa White and Dennis Wise. Meanwhile, the new baby will be a welcome addition to the family as Amir and his wife reconciled in November. Amir, 31, and Faryal, 26, had briefly split over the summer, with the boxer accusing fellow sports star Anthony Joshua of having an affair with his wife. He later withdrew the claims and it seems his marriage is back on track.

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, the couple opened up about their public fallout, with Amir explaining: "What went wrong? A lack of communication. You want to change things at times, the way it went public wasn't nice… anger sometimes takes over. That happened in 2017. Hopefully going into 2018 we've both put that behind us, we've got a lovely baby coming this year, we also have Lamaisah, our daughter." Faryal added: "It was just a misunderstanding. I was in England, he was in Dubai, he thought he was a bit cool in Dubai doing some tweets."

