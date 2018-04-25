Peter Andre reveals daughter's 'unbelievable' talent Peter Andre also revealed he hasn't let the youngster listen to Mysterious Girl yet

Peter Andre has opened up about his youngest daughter, four-year-old Amelia, and revealed that the youngster has a photographic memory. Chatting to New! Magazine about his daughter, who he shares with wife Emily MacDonagh, he said: "She's unbelievable. She doesn't forget a thing! When we read her a story, the next time we read it, she'll know it word for word. She has a photographic memory and can remember anything. I've never known anything like it!" The proud dad-of-four also revealed that he has yet to play his most popular hit, Mysterious Girl, to his youngest daughter, admitting that he's saving it so she can have a "right laugh" when she's older.

Emily with Amelia and Theo

He explained: "[Amelia's] heard quite a lot of my new stuff. She'll be singing a song around the house and I'll be like, 'Where did you hear that?' and she'll say, 'I heard it when you were recording it in the studio and I really like it'. She doesn't know any of my old stuff though. I guess she can come across it when she's older and have a right laugh with her friends."

Peter has previously opened up about Amelia's relationship with her big sister, ten-year-old Princess, and revealed that the pair are inseparable. Sharing a snap of the pair playing on a trampoline together, he wrote: "Amelia won't let Bista out of her sight. Sharing her bed as we speak. Too cute." He also recently denied that he and Emily had dyed Amelia's hair to match her mum's, writing: "So many people commented, saying how alike Ems and Mills are. Tell me about it! Someone asked if we've dyed Amelia's hair to match Emily's but that's ridiculous. None of us have dyed our hair, not even me! When people say things like that, I take it as a compliment because it shows how beautiful they are… Their personalities are exactly the same too. Mills is so soft and kind, but she's also ridiculously shy."

