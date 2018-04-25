Loading the player...

Prince William and Kate have used this £190 car seat for all 3 of their children The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their baby boy on Monday

The royal baby's blanket and bonnet are not the only items that may look familiar from his public debut on Monday; Prince William and Kate also opted to reuse another very important detail from Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first appearances outside the Lindo Wing – his car seat.

The royal couple have used the same Britax Römer BABY-SAFE infant carrier for all three of their children, which costs around £190. The award-winning safety products promise to provide a safe and comfortable environment for a baby when parents are on the go – ideal for the Duke and Duchess, who were watched by millions of people around the world when they left the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital with their newborn son in tow.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried their son in a Britax car seat

The softly padded seat will support the baby Prince until he is over a year old, and has deep side wings that are said to act as a "protective cocoon", along with a five-point harness to keep him safe and secure in his seat while the family are travelling. Although William and Kate may have chosen to invest in a new seat, it is likely they have reused the same one they transported Prince George and Princess Charlotte in, as they will both have long since grown out of it.

The baby Prince slept soundly as he left hospital

The Cambridges have had to make some other practical changes to adjust to life as a family of five, including upgrading their car to a seven-seater Land Rover to accommodate their three young children and other potential passengers, including their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo and the family's personal protection officers.

Prince William and Kate's car seat typically costs around £190

William and Kate's new car is from the brand's Discovery range and is estimated to cost between £46,000 and £60,000. On Monday, fans were given a clear glimpse of the car as William drove his wife and their new baby home. The couple briefly posed for photos and waved to wellwishers on the steps of the Lindo Wing, before going back inside the hospital. William and Kate then re-emerged, and the doting dad expertly secured his son's car seat in the back of the car before whisking his family off.

