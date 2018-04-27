Flashback Friday: Claudia Schiffer shares her joy over baby Caspar We photographed the supermodel in May 2003

To mark HELLO! magazine's 30th birthday, we're taking a look back at some of our favourite historic front covers. In May 2003, we photographed supermodel Claudia Schiffer in her London home as she introduced her newborn son Caspar, her first child with her film director husband, Matthew Vaughn. They went on to have two more children.

A year later in May 2004, we featured an exclusive interview and photoshoot with the Queen's cousin Lady Helen Taylor as she turned 40. It was during that time that Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were also celebrating the christening of their first child, their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, now 14.

The supermodel introduced her son in May 2003

And in May 2006, we had a world exclusive with photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as they awaited the birth of their daughter Shiloh in Namibia. Their little girl, now aged 11, was born just a few weeks later. Brad and Angelina, who went on to marry in 2014 but split just two years later, have six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

MORE: Angelina has the best advice for her daughters

Brad and Angelina welcomed baby Shiloh just weeks after this cover was published

In May 2008, we exclusively covered the lavish wedding of Tim Jefferies and Malin Johansson, who married in spectacular style at Blenheim Palace in front of a galaxy of stars, including Elle Macpherson, Jemima Khan, Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar, and Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber. Also that month, we took you inside the wedding of Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana to her Italian love Rossano Rubicondi.

Catch up on our Flashback Friday covers!