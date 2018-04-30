Kim Kardashian reveals the two very normal names she initially picked for Chicago - you will be surprised Kim and Kayne West welcomed Chicago in January

Kim Kardashian has revealed she wanted to forego the unique celebrity baby name when her youngest daughter, Chicago, was born by going with something more sentimental. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, the 37-year-old confessed she wanted to pay tribute to her beloved grandmother, Mary-Jo Shannon. "We were going to name her Jo because my grandma Mary Jo or we were going to go with Grace and then it was Chicago," she shared. The TV star and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child into the world via a surrogate in January.

Kim Kardashian recently shared the first photo of her family of five

Kim, who is also a proud mum to daughter North, four, and son Saint, two, went on to admit that she also wanted Chicago's name to have one syllable. "It kind of messes with me, I'm not going to lie. I really like the one syllable thing," she explained, to which Ellen probed: "Because Kanye wanted Chicago? Because he's from there?" Kim replied: "I don't even know... obviously because he's from Chicago but that is a place that made him."

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star delighted fans when she shared the first ever photo of her family of five. "I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic," she commented. "This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too." She later followed up in a tweet: "One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saint's shirt because he kept running away lol."

Kim carried and gave birth to her elder children, but doctors advised her not to get pregnant again because of possible medical complications. She previously suffered with both placenta accrete, where placenta remains attached to the uterine wall after childbirth, and pre-eclampsia. Announcing Chicago's arrival on social media, Kim wrote: "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

