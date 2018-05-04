Kris Jenner reveals Khloe Kardashian is struggling with breastfeeding Khloe and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together on 12 April

Khloe Kardashian has kept a low profile since welcoming her first child with Tristan Thompson last month, but thanks to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, fans were given a little update on how the new mum is getting on. Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on Friday, the 61-year-old said that she was still in Cleveland, where she gave birth to her daughter, and that she is "very excited about motherhood".

"Khloe is amazing, I am so proud of that kid. I get chocked up because she is such a good mum and honestly it gets so emotional because I was in Cleveland last week and it was so snowing, and she was nestled in and the nursery, and the baby and she is just concentrating on that, just being a mum, her baby and that is what her sisters are doing as well," she said.

"She is so excited about motherhood, and trying to get the nursing thing down which is a little tricky," she revealed, prompting Ellen to ask if she had managed to figure it out.

"Well, she is trying, she's really trying. [Latching] was a little bit tricky when I was there. She's figuring it out one day at a time and she's just the best mum already and that baby is so cute. Little True".

Khloe, 33, gave birth to baby True on 12 April, just a day after videos of boyfriend Tristan Thompson with another woman surfaced. The new mum has remained silence ever since, but sister Kim Kardashian finally broke her silence last week, describing the whole situation as "messed up".

Speaking to Ellen, she said: "Like I don't even know how to describe it besides that it's just so [messed up]. We really were rooting for Khloé, and we still are. She's so strong, and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really bad situation all over."

The reality star's response came after Ellen said: "So Khloé. Poor Khloé. I think everyone was heartbroken for her. Literally days before she gives birth her boyfriend is seen on video cheating - and... er... so you, you have opinions about that?"