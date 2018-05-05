Will Khloé Kardashian share True's first baby picture on Mother’s Day? The star has yet to post a photo of her little girl...

Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first daughter, baby True Thompson, in April - but notably, the star has yet to share a photograph of the little girl. Now, as Mother's Day approaches in the U.S., fans are wondering if Khloé will choose the special day to post the first photo of her daughter for the world to see. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is planning to return to Los Angeles from Cleveland to spend her very first Mother's Day with her mum and sisters.

Khloé and partner Tristan Thompson

Of course, it will be a special day all around for the famous family, since they welcomed three new members to the family this year. "[Khloé will] be with her family for Mother’s Day,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. "This is a very special Mother’s Day in the Kardashian/Jenner family. For Khloe and Kylie it’s their first one, and it’s Kim’s first Mother's Day with Chicago."

The new mum opened up about her own first Mother's Day on Wednesday, telling fans on her app: "This Mother's Day will be the most special yet! I still can't believe I'm a mum – it feels like such an honour. Now it feels even more important to honour all the amazing women in my family."

Khloé has kept her journey as a new mother fairly quiet since giving birth, in the wake of the news that partner Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on her throughout her pregnancy. Mum Kris Jenner did recently confirm that the 33-year-old is doing well however, telling Ellen Degeneres: "Khloe is amazing, I am so proud of that kid… she is just concentrating on that, just being a mum, her baby and that is what her sisters are doing as well."

Kris Jenner spoke to Ellen Degeneres about Khloé's new arrival

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch did admit that Khloé has struggled with breastfeeding, however, saying: "She is so excited about motherhood, and trying to get the nursing thing down which is a little tricky. [Latching] was a little bit tricky when I was there. She's figuring it out one day at a time and she's just the best mum already and that baby is so cute. Little True". Here's hoping we will see a snap of the adorable little girl soon!